Jet Protocol (JET) 24 Hour Volume Hits $119,018.41

Jet Protocol (JET) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. Jet Protocol has a total market cap of $6.82 million and approximately $119,018.41 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded 19.9% higher against the US dollar. One Jet Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Jet Protocol alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005364 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00018346 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00022958 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40,075.25 or 1.00254152 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00011721 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $82.67 or 0.00206801 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000069 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003900 BTC.

About Jet Protocol

Jet Protocol (JET) is a token. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00385597 USD and is up 2.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $187,190.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jet Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jet Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jet Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jet Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.