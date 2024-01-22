SingularityNET Price Down 11.2% Over Last Week (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $259.25 million and approximately $27.50 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SingularityNET token can now be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000649 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded down 11.2% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SingularityNET Token Profile

AGIX is a token. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,374,050,374 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,374,050,373.74311 with 1,252,665,354.3915043 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.27119483 USD and is down -3.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 179 active market(s) with $25,126,558.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

