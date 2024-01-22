US Bancorp DE Sells 79,844 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,699,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 79,844 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $287,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in USB. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 82.0% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 22,756 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $1,024,930.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 144,236 shares in the company, valued at $6,496,389.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 22,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $1,024,930.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 144,236 shares in the company, valued at $6,496,389.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,954 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total value of $116,860.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 119,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,738,022.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,856 shares of company stock valued at $1,712,319 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

USB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.25.

Get Our Latest Research Report on U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

USB traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $41.48. The company had a trading volume of 6,597,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,644,615. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $27.27 and a 12-month high of $49.95. The stock has a market cap of $64.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.06.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.28. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.76%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.