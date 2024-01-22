DEI (DEI) Price Reaches $0.0201 on Exchanges

DEI (DEI) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. One DEI token can now be bought for about $0.0201 or 0.00000050 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DEI has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. DEI has a market capitalization of $150.03 million and approximately $369.37 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DEI alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67.69 or 0.00169332 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00009974 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DEI Token Profile

DEI (CRYPTO:DEI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2021. The official website for DEI is deus.finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. DEI’s official message board is medium.com/deus-finance.

DEI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DEI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.