iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN) Sets New 52-Week High at $166.63

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $166.63 and last traded at $166.37, with a volume of 4712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $165.71.

iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $922.08 million, a P/E ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $162.03 and a 200 day moving average of $156.88.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 21.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 109.5% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF during the second quarter valued at $97,000. Investure LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Investure LLC now owns 98,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,442,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period.

About iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (CRBN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from global firms selected for a bias toward lower carbon emissions. CRBN was launched on Dec 9, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.