iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,416,012 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the previous session’s volume of 1,429,794 shares.The stock last traded at $63.24 and had previously closed at $63.23.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

The company has a market cap of $33.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.01.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $1.048 per share. This is an increase from iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

Institutional Trading of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF

About iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,133,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,468,000 after buying an additional 459,400 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $338,853,000. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 10.7% in the first quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,877,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,238,000 after buying an additional 278,812 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,669,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,123,000 after buying an additional 70,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,196,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,779,000 after buying an additional 9,489 shares in the last quarter.

The iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the global market capitalization outside the US. IXUS was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

