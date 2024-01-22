iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,416,012 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the previous session’s volume of 1,429,794 shares.The stock last traded at $63.24 and had previously closed at $63.23.
iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Trading Down 0.0 %
The company has a market cap of $33.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.01.
iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $1.048 per share. This is an increase from iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.
Institutional Trading of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF
About iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF
The iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the global market capitalization outside the US. IXUS was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Higher prices at the pump? Make up for it in Baker Hughes stock
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- 3 steel stocks to play the manufacturing comeback
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Will ServiceNow continue its streak of double-digit EPS growth?
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.