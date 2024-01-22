John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML) Sets New 12-Month High at $59.54

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $59.54 and last traded at $59.42, with a volume of 9166 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.13.

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $834.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.42.

Institutional Trading of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $222,000.

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Company Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (JHML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index of largest 800 US firms, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHML was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

