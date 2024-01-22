Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Sees Large Volume Increase

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 2,129,336 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 103% from the previous session’s volume of 1,048,641 shares.The stock last traded at $99.15 and had previously closed at $99.62.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Bank of America raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.67.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.89.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $9.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.63 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 12.59%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.0155 per share. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.09%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,583,609,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 13.0% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 26,666,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,330,506,000 after buying an additional 3,062,038 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the second quarter worth approximately $325,196,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 28.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,585,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $915,187,000 after buying an additional 2,097,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,087,000. 42.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

