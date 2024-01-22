iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV) Hits New 1-Year High at $71.05

iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $71.05 and last traded at $70.94, with a volume of 3371 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.66.

iShares Morningstar Value ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $853.50 million, a P/E ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Morningstar Value ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 13,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $797,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 163,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,523,000 after purchasing an additional 7,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sweet Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Morningstar Value ETF

The iShares Morningstar Value ETF (ILCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

