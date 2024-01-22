NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) Hits New 1-Year High at $599.61

NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $599.61 and last traded at $599.00, with a volume of 14685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $595.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut NewMarket from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Get NewMarket alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on NEU

NewMarket Trading Up 0.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $545.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $488.27.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $11.60 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $667.15 million for the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 46.27% and a net margin of 14.57%.

NewMarket Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. NewMarket’s payout ratio is 21.79%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NewMarket

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in NewMarket by 170.6% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,226 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in NewMarket by 4,435.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 87,350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $47,678,000 after buying an additional 85,424 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NewMarket during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NewMarket during the fourth quarter worth about $353,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of NewMarket by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,165 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.99% of the company’s stock.

NewMarket Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NewMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewMarket and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.