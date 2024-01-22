Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) Lowered to “Market Perform” at BMO Capital Markets

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$15.15 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$12.50. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform under weight” rating on shares of Tricon Residential in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$11.25 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Tricon Residential from C$11.00 to C$10.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th.

TCN remained flat at C$14.83 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,506,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,049. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.40. Tricon Residential has a one year low of C$9.03 and a one year high of C$15.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$11.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$11.11. The company has a market cap of C$4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 1.44.

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C$0.05. Tricon Residential had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of C$167.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$183.06 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tricon Residential will post 0.8388203 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gary Berman acquired 42,814 shares of Tricon Residential stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$11.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$509,058.46. 2.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE: TCN, TSX: TCN) is an owner and operator of a growing portfolio of approximately 37,000 single-family rental homes in the U.S. Sun Belt and multi-family apartments in Canada. Our commitment to enriching the lives of our employees, residents and local communities underpins Tricon's culture and business philosophy.

