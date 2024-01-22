Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Hits New 52-Week High at $111.52

Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $111.52 and last traded at $111.37, with a volume of 73572 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $109.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LDOS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Leidos from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Leidos in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Leidos from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Argus upgraded shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.36.

Leidos Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.89 and its 200 day moving average is $99.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a PE ratio of 105.65, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.70.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The aerospace company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.36. Leidos had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. Leidos’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is a boost from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 146.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Leidos news, Director Surya N. Mohapatra sold 2,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total value of $254,097.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,020,188.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Surya N. Mohapatra sold 2,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total transaction of $254,097.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,020,188.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total transaction of $95,872.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,030,269.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,436 shares of company stock valued at $567,373. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Leidos

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Leidos by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 604 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 5,164 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leidos in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 214,338 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $23,200,000 after buying an additional 4,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 245,665 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,591,000 after buying an additional 38,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Further Reading

