Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Eversource Energy (ES)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Eversource Energy (NYSE: ES):

1/22/2024 – Eversource Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $66.00 to $61.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/22/2024 – Eversource Energy was upgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $72.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $60.00.

1/11/2024 – Eversource Energy was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating.

1/9/2024 – Eversource Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $69.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/2/2024 – Eversource Energy was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating.

1/2/2024 – Eversource Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $61.00 to $65.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/29/2023 – Eversource Energy had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $68.00 to $69.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Eversource Energy Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Eversource Energy stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Monday, reaching $52.74. 1,829,991 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,098,339. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $52.03 and a twelve month high of $84.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.58.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.84%.

In other news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 2,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total value of $147,913.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,069,235.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 19,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 172.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trueblood Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $303,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

