Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI) Sets New 52-Week High at $47.05

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (TSE:BDGI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$47.05 and last traded at C$46.59, with a volume of 23051 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$46.32.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BDGI. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Acumen Capital boosted their price target on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$46.00 to C$47.50 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Raymond James set a C$52.00 price target on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$42.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$44.60.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.59 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$40.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$36.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

In other news, Senior Officer Leon Joseph Steven Walsh acquired 2,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$40.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$96,230.85. In related news, Senior Officer Leon Joseph Steven Walsh bought 2,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$40.57 per share, with a total value of C$96,230.85. Also, Director Glen Dawson Roane sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.45, for a total transaction of C$384,500.00. In the last three months, insiders have bought 3,197 shares of company stock worth $125,445 and have sold 68,400 shares worth $2,728,875. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; and debris removal services for frac tank clean-outs, road and box culvert clean-outs, pipe-rammed casing clean-outs, ballast and filter media removal, and inside structures and buildings material removal.

