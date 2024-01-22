VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) Sees Large Volume Increase

VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 430,132 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 19% from the previous session’s volume of 360,231 shares.The stock last traded at $25.31 and had previously closed at $25.30.

VanEck Floating Rate ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VanEck Floating Rate ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLTR. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $51,973,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the third quarter valued at about $19,681,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 716,523.0% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 530,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,411,000 after acquiring an additional 530,227 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 38.6% in the third quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,828,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,232,000 after acquiring an additional 508,819 shares during the period. Finally, Systelligence LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the third quarter valued at about $12,466,000.

About VanEck Floating Rate ETF

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

