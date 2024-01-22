Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) Trading Up 7.9%

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) shares were up 7.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.15 and last traded at $14.07. Approximately 456,028 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 1,456,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.04.

Separately, Wedbush dropped their target price on Edgewise Therapeutics from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.28.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts forecast that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Edgewise Therapeutics news, insider Alan J. Russell sold 172,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total transaction of $1,610,218.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,606 shares in the company, valued at $33,643.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Edgewise Therapeutics news, General Counsel John R. Moore sold 8,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $89,218.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alan J. Russell sold 172,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total value of $1,610,218.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,643.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 31.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EWTX. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Edgewise Therapeutics by 395.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,833 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Edgewise Therapeutics by 82.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Edgewise Therapeutics by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000.

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of muscle disorders. Its lead product candidate, EDG-5506, an orally administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials, designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy.

