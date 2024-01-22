Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREF) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREF – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 1,248,913 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 320% from the previous session’s volume of 297,578 shares.The stock last traded at $17.68 and had previously closed at $17.65.

Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.01.

Get Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 14.5% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 78,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 9,945 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 34.6% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 64,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 16,493 shares during the last quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 569,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,649,000 after acquiring an additional 20,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 167.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 43,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 27,462 shares during the last quarter.

About Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF

The Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (PREF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with a primary focus on $1,000 par preferred securities. PREF was launched on Jul 10, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.