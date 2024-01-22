Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 68,113 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 2% from the previous session’s volume of 69,660 shares.The stock last traded at $8.00 and had previously closed at $7.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Hagerty in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company.

Get Hagerty alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Hagerty

Hagerty Stock Up 1.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.39.

Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Hagerty had a positive return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. The company had revenue of $275.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.43 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hagerty, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hagerty

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Hagerty in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Hagerty during the third quarter worth $41,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Hagerty by 115.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Hagerty during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Hagerty by 227.0% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,494 shares in the last quarter. 20.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hagerty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company also provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts; HVT, a valuation tool used by the customer to access current and historic pricing data of collector vehicle models; and Hagerty Events, an eclectic mix of small and large events.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hagerty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hagerty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.