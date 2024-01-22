Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 68,113 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 2% from the previous session’s volume of 69,660 shares.The stock last traded at $8.00 and had previously closed at $7.95.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Hagerty in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company.
Hagerty Stock Up 1.0 %
Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Hagerty had a positive return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. The company had revenue of $275.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.43 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hagerty, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hagerty
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Hagerty in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Hagerty during the third quarter worth $41,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Hagerty by 115.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Hagerty during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Hagerty by 227.0% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,494 shares in the last quarter. 20.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Hagerty Company Profile
Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company also provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts; HVT, a valuation tool used by the customer to access current and historic pricing data of collector vehicle models; and Hagerty Events, an eclectic mix of small and large events.
