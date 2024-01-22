Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) PT Set at C$0.80 by Scotiabank

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF – Get Free Report) received a C$0.80 price target from investment analysts at Scotiabank in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.68% from the stock’s previous close.

WEF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Western Forest Products from C$1.00 to C$0.80 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Western Forest Products from C$0.85 to C$0.80 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Western Forest Products from C$0.85 to C$0.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Western Forest Products from C$0.85 to C$0.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Western Forest Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$0.78.

Shares of WEF traded up C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$0.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,747. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.39, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of C$224.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.09, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.86. Western Forest Products has a fifty-two week low of C$0.63 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.70 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.83.

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.07) by C$0.02. Western Forest Products had a negative return on equity of 12.21% and a negative net margin of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of C$231.10 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Western Forest Products will post 0.004992 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Europe, and internationally. The company is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber and glulam remanufacturing, and wholesaling purchased lumber activities.

