International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE: IFF):

1/22/2024 – International Flavors & Fragrances was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $81.00.

1/12/2024 – International Flavors & Fragrances had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $64.00 to $69.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

1/12/2024 – International Flavors & Fragrances was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $112.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $73.00.

1/11/2024 – International Flavors & Fragrances had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $78.00 to $82.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/20/2023 – International Flavors & Fragrances had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $81.00 to $87.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/6/2023 – International Flavors & Fragrances had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $81.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/28/2023 – International Flavors & Fragrances was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE IFF traded up $0.61 during trading on Monday, reaching $80.13. The company had a trading volume of 718,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,738,734. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.11 and a 12-month high of $116.96. The stock has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a PE ratio of 445.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.93 and its 200 day moving average is $73.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.14. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 0.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Flavors & Fragrances

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,800.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 11.7% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,791 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 19.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 10.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,844 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,792 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 31.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,684 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. 89.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

