NFI Group (TSE:NFI) PT Raised to C$12.00 at CIBC

NFI Group (TSE:NFI – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target points to a potential downside of 5.14% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets set a C$17.00 price target on NFI Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. ATB Capital raised NFI Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$14.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded NFI Group from a “speculative” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$15.00 price objective on shares of NFI Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$17.79.

NFI Group stock traded up C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$12.65. 237,773 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,517. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.58, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$12.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.59, a PEG ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.29. NFI Group has a 12-month low of C$7.00 and a 12-month high of C$14.55.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.43) by C($0.12). The company had revenue of C$952.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$937.55 million. NFI Group had a negative return on equity of 40.59% and a negative net margin of 11.16%. Analysts forecast that NFI Group will post 0.2877337 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through OEM Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations segments. The OEM Manufacturing Operations segment designs, manufactures, and sells transit buses, motor coaches, and medium-duty and cutaway buses.

