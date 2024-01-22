Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Purchased by Markel Group Inc.

Markel Group Inc. boosted its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 258,881 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the quarter. Markel Group Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $77,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,497 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 3,180 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Vance Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vance Wealth Inc. now owns 2,461 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,479 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,118 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,238,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

META has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 47,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.08, for a total value of $16,886,075.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,031 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total value of $2,700,905.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 15,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,049,022.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 47,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.08, for a total transaction of $16,886,075.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 784,236 shares of company stock valued at $265,206,391. Company insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 0.2 %

Meta Platforms stock traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $382.59. The company had a trading volume of 9,755,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,850,578. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $345.51 and its 200-day moving average is $319.39. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.66 and a fifty-two week high of $390.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $983.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.