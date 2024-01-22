Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Has $324.51 Million Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA cut its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 580,820 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,710 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for 3.6% of Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA owned about 0.13% of Adobe worth $324,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADBE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Adobe by 98,757.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 491,290,538 shares of the software company’s stock worth $240,236,160,000 after buying an additional 490,793,569 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,862,098 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,223,377,000 after buying an additional 229,776 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Adobe by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,299,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471,861 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,762,185 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,762,147,000 after purchasing an additional 301,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,757,029,000. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of ADBE traded down $1.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $609.84. 1,061,946 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,288,717. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.65 billion, a PE ratio of 51.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.33. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $318.60 and a 52-week high of $633.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $600.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $556.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. HSBC started coverage on Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $519.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $499.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $613.14.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total transaction of $19,144,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 377,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,106,763.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total transaction of $19,144,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 377,928 shares in the company, valued at $226,106,763.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total transaction of $1,083,880.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,467 shares in the company, valued at $11,686,420.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,553 shares of company stock worth $25,774,149. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

