Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Bought by Advisor OS LLC

Advisor OS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,853 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PayPay Securities Corp increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 109 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of META stock opened at $387.01 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $345.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $319.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $994.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.84, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.22. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.66 and a twelve month high of $387.01.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.22, for a total value of $7,365,023.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.58, for a total value of $211,446.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,393,590.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.22, for a total transaction of $7,365,023.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 784,236 shares of company stock valued at $265,206,391 over the last 90 days. 14.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on META. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $402.00 to $438.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $356.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.23.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

