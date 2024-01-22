Lutz Financial Services LLC Acquires 853 Shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Lutz Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 121,999 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $6,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVDE. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 7,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. grew its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Seed Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Seed Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP grew its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 8,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter.

AVDE traded up $0.26 on Monday, hitting $59.18. The company had a trading volume of 86,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,659. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $52.86 and a 12-month high of $60.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.34.

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

