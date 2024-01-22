Lutz Financial Services LLC Grows Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Lutz Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,626 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 1.3% of Lutz Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Lutz Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $12,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,285.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,536.8% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter.
Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of SCHM traded up $0.65 during trading on Monday, reaching $74.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,884. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.36. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $62.87 and a twelve month high of $76.07. The company has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13.
Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile
The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.
