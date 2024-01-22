Lutz Financial Services LLC Sells 328 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Lutz Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the period. Lutz Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VBR. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 5,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $1.69 during trading on Monday, hitting $177.04. The stock had a trading volume of 271,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,256. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.49. The stock has a market cap of $26.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $147.94 and a 12 month high of $182.37.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

