Lutz Financial Services LLC Increases Holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Lutz Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 330,393 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,394 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF makes up 0.8% of Lutz Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Lutz Financial Services LLC owned 0.21% of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF worth $7,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 269.7% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $48,000.

Shares of DFIC stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,391,423 shares. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.16.

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

