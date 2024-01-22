Lutz Financial Services LLC Sells 11,320 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Lutz Financial Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,320 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF makes up about 1.1% of Lutz Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Lutz Financial Services LLC owned 0.07% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF worth $9,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 12,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoxton Planning & Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 6,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

IUSV stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $84.01. 502,813 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 696,937. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.06 and its 200 day moving average is $78.85. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a twelve month low of $69.38 and a twelve month high of $85.03. The firm has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Profile

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.