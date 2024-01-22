Lutz Financial Services LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Lutz Financial Services LLC lowered its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 16.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,362 shares during the quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 41,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 9,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 84,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial lifted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 33,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHH traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.14. The company had a trading volume of 2,433,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,792,574. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.84 and a 200 day moving average of $19.07. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $16.63 and a 1-year high of $21.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

