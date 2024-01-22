Lutz Financial Services LLC Increases Stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Lutz Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 112,447 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,874 shares during the period. Lutz Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $2,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 39,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Quarry Hill Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry Hill Advisors LLC now owns 170,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 1,213,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,287,000 after purchasing an additional 33,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triad Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 94.8% in the 3rd quarter. Triad Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 274,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,399,000 after purchasing an additional 133,605 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DFEM traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 245,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,172. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.20 and a fifty-two week high of $25.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.27 and its 200-day moving average is $23.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.87.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

