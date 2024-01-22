Lutz Financial Services LLC Acquires 13,968 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Lutz Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 607,312 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,968 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 4.3% of Lutz Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Lutz Financial Services LLC owned about 1.85% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $39,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Broadview Financial Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Broadview Financial Management LLC now owns 9,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 5,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 13,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 26,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDYV traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $71.96. The stock had a trading volume of 273,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,022. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.87. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $59.67 and a 1 year high of $75.02.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.