AlpInvest Partners B.V. Makes New Investment in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

AlpInvest Partners B.V. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000. CrowdStrike comprises 0.2% of AlpInvest Partners B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 93,217.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 22,988,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,376,369,000 after acquiring an additional 22,964,190 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 1,593.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,643,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487,806 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 17.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,070,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,360,230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401,659 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,740,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,761,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $356,395.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,465,236.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $356,395.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,465,236.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 22,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $6,327,178.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 311,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,195,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 304,050 shares of company stock valued at $76,269,651. Corporate insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. DZ Bank started coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised CrowdStrike from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $203.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $230.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.68.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

CRWD traded up $6.91 during trading on Monday, reaching $297.45. 2,774,084 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,408,524. The company’s 50-day moving average is $245.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.72. The company has a market cap of $71.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,004.00, a P/E/G ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.26 and a 12-month high of $302.00.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $786.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.30 million. CrowdStrike had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. Research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

