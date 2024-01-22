AlpInvest Partners B.V. Reduces Holdings in Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW)

AlpInvest Partners B.V. decreased its position in shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report) by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,518 shares during the period. Flywire comprises approximately 0.3% of AlpInvest Partners B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. AlpInvest Partners B.V.’s holdings in Flywire were worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLYW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Flywire by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 3,312 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Flywire by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Flywire by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 12,461 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Flywire by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,038,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,082,000 after purchasing an additional 37,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flywire in the 1st quarter worth about $3,147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Flywire alerts:

Flywire Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ FLYW traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,060,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,758,921. Flywire Co. has a one year low of $18.65 and a one year high of $35.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.78. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -181.80 and a beta of 0.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Flywire ( NASDAQ:FLYW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). Flywire had a negative net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.96%. The firm had revenue of $123.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Flywire Co. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FLYW. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Flywire in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Flywire from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Flywire in a report on Thursday, October 12th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Flywire in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Flywire in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.92.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FLYW

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Rob Orgel sold 3,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total transaction of $89,832.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 256,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,004,206. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Rob Orgel sold 3,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total transaction of $89,832.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 256,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,004,206. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Peter Butterfield sold 1,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total transaction of $31,332.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 144,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,378,211.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,107 shares of company stock worth $506,489 over the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Flywire Company Profile

(Free Report)

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Flywire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flywire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.