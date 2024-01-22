Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) PT Lowered to C$10.75

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$11.00 to C$10.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.18% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 15th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$13.00 price objective on Lundin Mining and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$12.50 to C$10.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$11.88.

LUN traded down C$0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting C$10.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 678,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,529,158. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.60. Lundin Mining has a twelve month low of C$7.35 and a twelve month high of C$11.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.77.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The mining company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.32 billion. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 6.76%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lundin Mining will post 1.0210526 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

