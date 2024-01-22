AlpInvest Partners B.V. Purchases 48,279 Shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

AlpInvest Partners B.V. lifted its stake in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,616 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,279 shares during the quarter. PDD comprises 3.2% of AlpInvest Partners B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. AlpInvest Partners B.V.’s holdings in PDD were worth $12,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PDD. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of PDD by 108.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in PDD during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new position in PDD during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in PDD by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in PDD by 120.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PDD. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on PDD from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Benchmark lifted their target price on PDD from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price (up from $115.00) on shares of PDD in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.04.

NASDAQ PDD traded down $1.97 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $141.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,943,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,467,462. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.78. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.67 and a 1-year high of $152.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $138.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.10.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $11.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.94 by $2.67. The business had revenue of $68.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.18 billion. PDD had a return on equity of 34.07% and a net margin of 23.25%. The business’s revenue was up 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

