AlpInvest Partners B.V. Sells 101,192 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

AlpInvest Partners B.V. decreased its stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 550,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,192 shares during the period. Roblox comprises 4.2% of AlpInvest Partners B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. AlpInvest Partners B.V.’s holdings in Roblox were worth $15,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roblox by 1.0% in the first quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC now owns 27,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roblox by 7.4% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roblox by 3.3% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 9,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Roblox by 1.6% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 20,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roblox by 3.0% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Roblox in a report on Friday, October 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Roblox from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded Roblox from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Roblox in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Roblox in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.52.

Roblox Stock Performance

Shares of RBLX traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $40.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,634,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,389,181. Roblox Co. has a 1-year low of $24.88 and a 1-year high of $47.65. The stock has a market cap of $23.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.91 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $839.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.71 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 536.12% and a negative net margin of 42.54%. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.50) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 14,705 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $539,673.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 258,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,477,114.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Roblox news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 14,705 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $539,673.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 258,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,477,114.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 4,495 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $164,966.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 97,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,587,535.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 299,939 shares of company stock valued at $12,327,980. Insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Profile

(Free Report)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

