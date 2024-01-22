Dover Advisors LLC Has $503,000 Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Dover Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Dover Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 42.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Duke Energy by 1.7% in the third quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 73,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Funds Management Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 10,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 4,092 shares during the period. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:DUK traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $94.96. 853,106 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,721,351. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.19 billion, a PE ratio of 60.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $83.06 and a one year high of $103.83.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 261.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DUK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $94.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DUK

About Duke Energy

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.