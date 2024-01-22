Latitude Advisors LLC Sells 111 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Latitude Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DVY. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 47.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DVY traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $115.04. 561,432 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 687,595. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $102.66 and a 1 year high of $126.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $1.189 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

