Scotiabank Downgrades CAE (TSE:CAE) to Sector Perform

CAE (TSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$31.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$36.50. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.43% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of CAE from C$37.00 to C$35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CAE from C$35.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of CAE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$37.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of CAE from C$37.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of CAE from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CAE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$34.92.

Get CAE alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on CAE

CAE Trading Down 3.0 %

CAE traded down C$0.83 during trading on Monday, reaching C$27.09. 300,936 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,686. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.38. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$28.23 and its 200 day moving average is C$29.85. CAE has a 12 month low of C$25.69 and a 12 month high of C$33.87.

CAE (TSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.06 billion. CAE had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 6.88%. Equities analysts anticipate that CAE will post 1.4389371 earnings per share for the current year.

CAE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.