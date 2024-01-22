Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Given a C$15.50 Price Target at Laurentian

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN – Get Free Report) received a C$15.50 target price from analysts at Laurentian in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Laurentian’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DIR.UN. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$17.00 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$17.50 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$17.50 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$16.20.

Shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst stock traded up C$0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting C$13.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 282,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,081. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.52, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a 52 week low of C$11.53 and a 52 week high of C$15.14. The stock has a market cap of C$3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.73 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$13.37.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

