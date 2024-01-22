Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) Given a C$2.00 Price Target by Scotiabank Analysts

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX – Get Free Report) has been given a C$2.00 price target by Scotiabank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.36% from the company’s current price.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$3.75 to C$2.60 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 25th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$2.25 to C$2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canfor Pulp Products has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$2.27.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CFX
Canfor Pulp Products Stock Performance
Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.58) by C$0.03. Canfor Pulp Products had a negative net margin of 16.08% and a negative return on equity of 36.05%. The company had revenue of C$188.80 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Canfor Pulp Products will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Canfor Pulp Products Company Profile
Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and supply of pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood kraft pulps; and bleached, unbleached, and coloured kraft papers.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Canfor Pulp Products
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Higher prices at the pump? Make up for it in Baker Hughes stock
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- 3 steel stocks to play the manufacturing comeback
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Will ServiceNow continue its streak of double-digit EPS growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Canfor Pulp Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canfor Pulp Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.