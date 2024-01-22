Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) Given a C$2.00 Price Target by Scotiabank Analysts

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX – Get Free Report) has been given a C$2.00 price target by Scotiabank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.36% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$3.75 to C$2.60 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 25th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$2.25 to C$2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canfor Pulp Products has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$2.27.

Get Canfor Pulp Products alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CFX

Canfor Pulp Products Stock Performance

Shares of TSE CFX traded up C$0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$1.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,830. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.68 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.87. Canfor Pulp Products has a one year low of C$1.30 and a one year high of C$4.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$116.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76, a P/E/G ratio of -25.62 and a beta of 1.38.

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.58) by C$0.03. Canfor Pulp Products had a negative net margin of 16.08% and a negative return on equity of 36.05%. The company had revenue of C$188.80 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Canfor Pulp Products will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canfor Pulp Products Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and supply of pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood kraft pulps; and bleached, unbleached, and coloured kraft papers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canfor Pulp Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canfor Pulp Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.