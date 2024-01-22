Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) PT Raised to C$185.00 at Raymond James

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$175.00 to C$185.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.92% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CNR. Desjardins boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank cut their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$168.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$155.00 to C$170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. CIBC lowered Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a C$176.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, TD Securities lowered Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$180.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$173.07.

CNR stock traded down C$1.13 during trading on Monday, reaching C$168.31. 462,809 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 730,613. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.19. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of C$143.13 and a 1-year high of C$170.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$162.37 and its 200-day moving average price is C$155.47. The firm has a market cap of C$109.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.67.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported C$1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.74 by C($0.05). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 29.08%. The firm had revenue of C$3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.09 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 8.1553632 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Janet Drysdale sold 5,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$153.46, for a total transaction of C$919,977.71. In related news, Senior Officer Janet Drysdale sold 5,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$153.46, for a total transaction of C$919,977.71. Also, Senior Officer Donald K. Reardon sold 6,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$118.35, for a total value of C$755,428.05. 1.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

