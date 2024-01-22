Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP) Price Target Raised to C$112.00 at Sanford C. Bernstein

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) had its target price upped by Sanford C. Bernstein from C$107.00 to C$112.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.12% from the stock’s current price.

CP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James raised shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$121.00 to C$116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. ATB Capital decreased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$120.00 to C$117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$117.00 to C$114.00 in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$133.00 to C$128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$115.06.

TSE CP traded up C$0.09 on Monday, hitting C$105.54. 430,452 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,065,217. The firm has a market capitalization of C$98.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.78. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 52-week low of C$94.45 and a 52-week high of C$112.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.61, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$101.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$103.16.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.92. The firm had revenue of C$3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.38 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 37.14% and a return on equity of 10.43%. Research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 4.4720102 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Keith E. Creel sold 49,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$98.13, for a total value of C$4,894,059.19. In related news, Director Matthew Paull acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$69.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$244,125.00. Also, Senior Officer Keith E. Creel sold 49,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$98.13, for a total value of C$4,894,059.19. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

