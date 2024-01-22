Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Given a C$19.50 Price Target at Cormark

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Get Free Report) has been given a C$19.50 price objective by stock analysts at Cormark in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 29.91% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities set a C$16.75 price target on shares of Mullen Group and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Acumen Capital upped their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$17.97.

MTL traded up C$0.56 during trading on Monday, reaching C$15.01. The stock had a trading volume of 253,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,649. The stock has a market cap of C$1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.17, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.28. Mullen Group has a one year low of C$12.82 and a one year high of C$16.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$13.68 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.06.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported C$0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.34 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$504.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$497.00 million. Mullen Group had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 8.45%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mullen Group will post 1.3657845 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products. The Logistics & Warehousing segment offers full truckload, specialized transportation, warehousing, and fulfillment centers that handle ecommerce transactions and transload facilities for intermodal and bulk shipments; technology solutions, including transportation management, inventory management, and warehouse management systems; and warehousing and distribution services.

