Interfor (TSE:IFP) PT Set at C$29.00 by Scotiabank

Interfor (TSE:IFP – Get Free Report) has been assigned a C$29.00 price target by stock analysts at Scotiabank in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 33.76% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on IFP. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Interfor from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Interfor from C$41.00 to C$32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. CIBC raised their target price on Interfor from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, TD Securities cut Interfor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Interfor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$29.60.

TSE:IFP traded up C$0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$21.68. 64,741 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,139. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$22.40 and its 200-day moving average is C$21.64. The firm has a market cap of C$1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.40. Interfor has a twelve month low of C$16.78 and a twelve month high of C$28.73.

Interfor (TSE:IFP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.05) by C($0.77). The firm had revenue of C$828.10 million during the quarter. Interfor had a negative net margin of 5.09% and a negative return on equity of 8.39%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Interfor will post 2.8616667 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Interfor news, Director Ian Fillinger acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$19.18 per share, with a total value of C$76,736.00. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 5,915 shares of company stock worth $117,243. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers decking, fascia and board, framing, v-joint paneling, paneling, and siding products, as well as appearance, structural, studs, timbers, and machine stress related products.

