National Bankshares Lowers Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) Price Target to C$5.50

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FSM) had its target price lowered by National Bankshares from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price indicates a potential upside of 33.17% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on FVI. Pi Financial cut their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.00 to C$4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Fortuna Silver Mines Stock Performance

TSE:FVI traded up C$0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$4.13. The company had a trading volume of 505,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,075. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.70. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 52 week low of C$3.56 and a 52 week high of C$5.61. The firm has a market cap of C$1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.01 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.43.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FSM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C$0.09. Fortuna Silver Mines had a negative net margin of 15.00% and a negative return on equity of 8.10%. The business had revenue of C$326.09 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.3598585 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Fortuna Silver Mines

In other news, Senior Officer Eric Chapman sold 12,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.32, for a total transaction of C$64,372.00. In other news, Senior Officer Eric Chapman sold 12,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.32, for a total transaction of C$64,372.00. Also, Director Jorge A. Ganoza Durant sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.01, for a total transaction of C$1,003,425.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 350,100 shares of company stock worth $1,415,397. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine located in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Northern Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine located in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.

