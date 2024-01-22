CIBC Downgrades Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) to Tender

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCNGet Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a $11.25 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $10.00. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on TCN. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Tricon Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from $9.50 to $11.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from $10.25 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tricon Residential in a report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tricon Residential presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.45.

Tricon Residential Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TCN traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,511,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,159,178. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. Tricon Residential has a fifty-two week low of $6.53 and a fifty-two week high of $11.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.24. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 1.44.

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCNGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. Tricon Residential had a net margin of 42.50% and a return on equity of 5.52%. The company had revenue of $124.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.09 million. On average, analysts forecast that Tricon Residential will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tricon Residential

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential in the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tricon Residential by 1,031.1% in the 2nd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 7,059,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,194,000 after acquiring an additional 6,435,358 shares during the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co acquired a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,021,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential in the 2nd quarter worth about $172,610,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential in the 2nd quarter worth about $413,000. Institutional investors own 55.83% of the company’s stock.

Tricon Residential Company Profile

Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE: TCN, TSX: TCN) is an owner and operator of a growing portfolio of approximately 37,000 single-family rental homes in the U.S. Sun Belt and multi-family apartments in Canada. Our commitment to enriching the lives of our employees, residents and local communities underpins Tricon's culture and business philosophy.

