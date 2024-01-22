Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Purchased by Dover Advisors LLC

Dover Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the quarter. Microchip Technology comprises approximately 1.2% of Dover Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Dover Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.44, for a total transaction of $193,914.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,744,591.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered Microchip Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded Microchip Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.59.

Microchip Technology Stock Up 0.9 %

MCHP stock traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $90.26. 1,424,447 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,133,706. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.07 and its 200-day moving average is $82.85. The company has a market cap of $48.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $68.75 and a 12 month high of $94.30.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 50.90% and a net margin of 28.14%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a $0.439 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 38.68%.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Further Reading

