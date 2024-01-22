Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) is NewSquare Capital LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 7.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 658,752 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,994 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 3.4% of NewSquare Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $32,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 33,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 56,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter.
Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX traded up $0.15 on Monday, hitting $57.33. 1,238,222 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,751,388. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.07. The company has a market cap of $36.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $44.95 and a 52 week high of $57.54.
Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.
